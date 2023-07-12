Kentucky Man Strikes Gold While Digging in His Cornfield: ‘This Is the Most Insane Thing Ever’

A Kentucky man discovered hundreds of valuable gold coins while digging in his cornfield.

The coins date back to the American Civil War era, according to a press release from Numismatic Guaranty Co., which certified their authenticity. Neither the identity of the man who found them nor the exact location has been disclosed.

In a brief video posted on YouTube, the man described his excitement. "This is the most insane thing ever," he said, while panning the camera left and right to show the coins. "Those are all $1 gold coins, $20 gold coins, $10 gold coins."

Once the coins were cleaned and certified, they were sold to GovMint, which stated on its website that most coins have been assigned a high-quality rating such as 'extremely fine' or 'mint state'. Many of the coins were likely "circulated lightly in commerce before being buried" or "could possibly have been picked up at a bank and never entered commerce," GovMint’s description of the treasure says.

"Every state has tales of lost or buried treasure and that’s especially true in Kentucky! One of the greatest finds occurred this year, 2023, unearthed on Kentucky farmland—a find so monumental that it has been hailed as the Great Kentucky Hoard," the description says.