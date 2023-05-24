The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kentucky Man Allegedly Shot Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket

    Clifton Williams, 64, of Louisville, was charged with one count of assault for allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks.

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

    A Kentucky man allegedly shot his roommate for eating their last Hot Pocket.

    Clifton Williams, 64, of Louisville, was charged with one count of assault for allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks Saturday for eating the breakfast treat, WAVE reported on Tuesday.

    Williams began throwing tiles at his roommate as they argued over the final "Hot Pocket," the report said.

    The roommate told police he attempted to fight back and then leave, but Williams allegedly grabbed the gun and shot him in the backside.

    Read More

    The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was ordered not to be in the possession of a weapon and have no contact with the roommate.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.