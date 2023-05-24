Kentucky Man Allegedly Shot Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket

A Kentucky man allegedly shot his roommate for eating their last Hot Pocket.

Clifton Williams, 64, of Louisville, was charged with one count of assault for allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks Saturday for eating the breakfast treat, WAVE reported on Tuesday.

Williams began throwing tiles at his roommate as they argued over the final "Hot Pocket," the report said.

The roommate told police he attempted to fight back and then leave, but Williams allegedly grabbed the gun and shot him in the backside.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was ordered not to be in the possession of a weapon and have no contact with the roommate.