Kentucky Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Teen Was Allegedly Drunk and Showing Off Gun

A Kentucky man accused of killing a teenager days before the start of his junior year in high school was allegedly drunk and showing off his gun in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Timothy Stone, 40, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of the 16-year-old boy on Sunday, per Kentucky State Police.

The Owen County coroner identified the victim as Bryce Stewart, a standout Carroll County High school student-athlete in Owenton, Kentucky, according to local news station WXIX-TV.

Prior to the shooting, Stone had allegedly consumed 10 beers and a shot of bourbon, WAVE-TV reported, citing a police report.

Authorities said Stone went on to show Stewart his rifle, during which he allegedly pointed the weapon at the teen’s chest and fired, according to the outlet, citing the report.

Stewart was pronounced dead on the scene.

The school district confirmed the teen's death Monday.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Stone is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.