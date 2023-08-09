Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With 23 Counts Related to Alleged Sex Crimes - The Messenger
Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With 23 Counts Related to Alleged Sex Crimes

The district says Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49, was placed on administrative leave

Jenna Sundel
Kevin Daniel Lentz is being charged with 23 counts related to alleged sex crimes.Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections

A high school teacher in Kentucky was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 23 counts related to alleged sex crimes.

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49, is facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matters to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Local station WKYT reported Lentz is a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, who had been working in the district since 2005.

The Fayette County Public Schools provided a statement to the outlet concerning the allegations.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the statement read, per the station. "FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation."

"We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students. Mr. Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS this morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation," the statement concluded.

Lentz is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation, according to LEX 18 News.

No additional information was released.

