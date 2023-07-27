Kentucky Father Charged With Assaulting His 9-Month-Old - The Messenger
Kentucky Father Charged With Assaulting His 9-Month-Old

The baby was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Luke Funk
Syied Malik-Kawon Epps is accused of assaulting his 9-month-old son.Fayette County Detention Center

A Kentucky father is jailed after his nine-month-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington Police Department said Syied Malik-Kawon Epps, 28, is accused of assaulting his child.

Officers were called to a home Tuesday morning for a welfare check after the nine-month-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They said they learned of the assault while investigating the case.

No other information on the condition of the child was released.

Epps faces first-degree domestic assault charges. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Epps was on probation for a previous heroin-related conviction, according to a state database.

