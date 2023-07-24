Kentucky Couple Facing Multiple Charges After 4 Kids Allegedly Found Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions

A Frankfort, Kentucky, couple is facing several charges after police allege children and animals were found living in their home in squalid conditions.

Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton endangerment and animal cruelty, reported local news station WKYT.

Citing a Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrest citation, WKYT reported that when deputies did a search of the suspects' home on Thursday following allegations of animal neglect, they allegedly discovered four children and two dogs in “deplorable" living conditions, with trash, animal feces and roaches throughout the home.

One of the discovered dogs later died of malnourishment, according to the station.

Neither the ages nor conditions of the children were reported.