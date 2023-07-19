Kentucky City Hit With Flash Flood Emergency Less Than Two Years After a Tornado Flattened Areas

A small Kentucky community that suffered a devastating tornado two years ago is now dealing with flooding.
Up to 8 inches of rain fell in Mayfield in the past 24 hours. Two to 4 inches of additional rain was possible from the storm on Wednesday.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said it was “major flooding like many have never seen” from the storm.
It warned that many roads were flooded and impassible. The National Weather Service had a Flash Flood Warning in effect for much of western Kentucky until Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency management crews reported continued widespread significant flooding across the area.
A Flash Flood Emergency was posted for Mayfield, Wingo, Fancy Farm, Beulah, Dublin, and surrounding rural areas.
The NWS said it was a “particularly dangerous situation” and warned people to seek higher ground due to life-threatening flash flooding.
Low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses were all at risk of flash flooding.
There were reports of many cars driving into the water and drowning out, leading to the drivers needing to be rescued.
Images on social media showed neighborhoods with widespread flooding.
His House Ministries was opening its church as a temporary shelter for people being rescued from the flooding.
In a Facebook post, it said, “If you are concerned that your home may flood and need to evacuate our doors are open!”
Mayfield suffered severe damage from a tornado in December 2021 days before Christmas. It has a population around 10,000 people.
A candle factory with more than 100 people inside collapsed in that storm.
