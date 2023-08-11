Kentucky Children Left on Buses Until 10 p.m. on First Day of School After Transportation Meltdown

Kentucky's largest school district abruptly closed for two days after a transportation meltdown led to some kids staying on school buses until 10 pm on the first day back from summer break.

Parents filed thousands of complaints saying the revamped bus system kids use to get to school is unsafe or, at best, inconvenient. In an apology video posted online, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio characterized the situation as a “transportation disaster.”

He said canceling the second and third day of school was the “most difficult” decision he’s had to make in his career.

The Courier-Journal reported that the district overhauled its transportation system over the summer. With this overhaul came new bus stops, many of which require children to walk further and along dangerous roadways.

Concerned parents said they're now worried about their kids' safety walking to bus stops that are on busy or poorly lit roads.

One parent, Tiffany Pulce, told the Courier-Journal that her new bus stop is located at a bustling Jefferson intersection without sidewalks — the same intersection where a pedestrian was killed in June in an early-morning crash.

“It’s a dangerous road, period,” she said.

At the end of the first school day, the logistical meltdown only got worse. Pollio acknowledged that school staff members had to wait with kids for hours, well into the evening -- as late as 10 p.m. in some cases -- according to the AP.

“I want to apologize to our students. I know many of you had to wait on buses or wait at your school for several hours. And I truly apologize for that. I know how unnerving and unsettling that must have been for even our youngest students,” Pollio said in his taped apology.

Pollio said the district with reexamine the bus routes over the weekend and retrain its drivers on new routes where necessary.

