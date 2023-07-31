Kentucky Authorities Arrest Constable for Allegedly Illegally Joining Police Pursuit - The Messenger
Kentucky Authorities Arrest Constable for Allegedly Illegally Joining Police Pursuit

Police said he 'does not have any law enforcement certification'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A constable in Kentucky was arrested on Friday, facing multiple charges after he allegedly participated in a police chase without having the necessary authority.

According to the Lexington Herald-Ledger, law enforcement officials were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Tuesday when they discovered that Barren County Constable Joseph Ramey had joined the chase.

Ramey was reportedly driving in a "reckless manner at a high rate of speed," nearly striking several law enforcement officers' cruisers, officials said in a news release. Ramey, who is 29 years old, assumed his position in January and "does not have any law enforcement certification," according to state police.

Last year, the Kentucky state legislature passed a law prohibiting newly-elected constables from exercising police powers unless they have received professional peace officer training. The Kentucky Constable Association opposed this law, attempting to halt its implementation by filing a lawsuit. However, the lawsuit was dismissed in December last year.

Kentucky constable Joseph Ramey arrested
Kentucky constable Joseph Ramey was arrested after participating in a police chase.Hardin County Detention Center

Following an investigation into the unauthorized pursuit, Ramey was charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, impersonation of a peace officer, official misconduct, following an emergency vehicle too closely, using flashing lights or sirens on a non-emergency vehicle, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

This is not Ramey's first run-in with the law since assuming office; he was arrested on January 1 on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Court records indicate that a woman had reported Ramey, her boyfriend, for handcuffing her and holding her against her will.

