Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’

The Takeaway: Kelly Clarkson shares her heartbreak and hurt on her first album since her divorce, but some songs that were a little too honest for her comfort didn't make the final cut.

Late last month, Kelly Clarkson performed new songs from her upcoming album Chemistry for a one-night-only event at The Belasco in Los Angeles, where she revealed just how intimate this new record will be.

This marks Clarkson's tenth studio album, but her first since amicably splitting from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The 41-year-old singer filed for divorce in June 2020 citing irreconcilable differences, and it was finalized last year.

The new album shares some gritty details of their divorce. The original American Idol winner has already released two songs, "mine" and "me", both chock-full of heartbreaking lyrics. "Why am I missing you tonight?" she sings on the former. "Was it all a lie?/Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used/Like you did mine."

Clarkson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the album is about "the whole of their relationship," not just their divorce, and her Belasco show proved it boasts more than heartbreak ballads. She premiered a dance song titled "Favorite Kind of High" and tearily performed her favorite track off the new record, "Magic," which is "about the type of love she thought 'didn't exist' and was just 'for the movies.'"

Though a vulnerable record, Clarkson is excited to not hide her hurt. "I'll tell you what, that's the worst: when you're in a crowded room or you're smiling for America while doing your job and you just feel so sad and alone. That's the worst feeling ever."

Clarkson reveals there were around 40-50 potential songs for the album that she helped write but were cut because they were "too truth-telling."

While the new songs recount feelings of loss and abandonment, it's clear that there's more to the story that Clarkson kept private. "I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!'" she laughed, "and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't.'"

The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued, "It just takes time to... not really separate, but to get to where you can remember it but you don’t drown in it. You dive in, but you’re treading water."

Clarkson got even more candid in a recent interview on The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, where she shared what she's looking for romantically post-divorce. "I won't be getting married," she confirmed. "I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say that."

Chemistry drops June 23, 2023.