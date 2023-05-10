The cause of death for Kellie Pickler's husband has been confirmed nearly three months after his death.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner told The Messenger that Kyle Jacobs' "manner of death was suicide," adding that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His autopsy noted that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system when he died, Taste of Country reported.

"Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound," the autopsy read, per the outlet.

The American Academy of Family Physicians defines pseudoseizures, also known as psychogenic nonepileptic seizures, as "episodes of movement, sensation, or behaviors that are similar to epileptic seizures but do not have a neurologic origin; rather, they are somatic manifestations of psychologic distress."

On Feb. 17, Jacobs died in the Nashville home he and Pickler shared, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement shared with The Messenger.

Officers were called to the home at 1:21 p.m. local time. When the Nashville Fire Department arrived, officers "located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," said police.

Pickler and Jacobs wed on Jan. 1, 2011. He wrote songs for the country singer as well as artists like Tim McGraw, Eli Young Band, George Strait, Thompson Square, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Kelly Clarkson.

He also earned a CMA Award and ACM Award as well as a Grammy nomination.