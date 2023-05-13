The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Keep Children Away:’ Second Sinkhole Forms at Oregon Park

    Visitors to Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area are advised to keep a close eye on children and pets around the “unstable void”

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

    A second sinkhole has appeared, just 10 inches away from the first one, at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on the coast of Oregon, according to an Instagram post from Oregon State Parks

    The post attributed the sinkholes to strong ocean waves, and said the sand “appears to be falling into large, unstable voids beneath the cliff.”

    The first sinkhole appeared in January, and the area around both sinkholes has been cordoned off by safety barriers. Park staff are working with a geologist to find the best place for a permanent fence around the sinkholes, according to the post.

    The second sinkhole is a narrower and deeper than the first one, at about 10 feet across and 30 feet deep, Oregon State Parks said in the post. The first sinkhole measures around 25 feet across and 15 feet deep. 

    Read More

    The park is asking visitors to “keep children away and pets on leashes” when visiting the area, the post said.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.