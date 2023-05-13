‘Keep Children Away:’ Second Sinkhole Forms at Oregon Park

A second sinkhole has appeared, just 10 inches away from the first one, at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on the coast of Oregon, according to an Instagram post from Oregon State Parks.

The post attributed the sinkholes to strong ocean waves, and said the sand “appears to be falling into large, unstable voids beneath the cliff.”

The first sinkhole appeared in January, and the area around both sinkholes has been cordoned off by safety barriers. Park staff are working with a geologist to find the best place for a permanent fence around the sinkholes, according to the post.

The second sinkhole is a narrower and deeper than the first one, at about 10 feet across and 30 feet deep, Oregon State Parks said in the post. The first sinkhole measures around 25 feet across and 15 feet deep.

The park is asking visitors to “keep children away and pets on leashes” when visiting the area, the post said.