Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While Missing
Kayla Unbehaun's mother was arrested for child abduction after a store clerk recognized her from an episode of the Netflix show 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
The family of Kayla Unbehaun is hoping to raise funds for the 15-year-old after she was found six years after her mother abducted her.
"Your support will provide relief and stability for Kayla, Ryan, and his family, whom have all suffered from this traumatic experience," Kayla's aunt, Renee Rezek, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe campaign.
It was in July 2017 that Kayla's non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, was last leaving South Elgin, Illinois, with then-7-year-old Kayla.
Since then, Kayla's father, Ryan Iskerka, had hoped for his daughter's safe return.
On May 13 of this year, Heather was arrested for child abduction after a North Carolina store clerk recognized her from an episode of the TV show Unsolved Mysteries and called the police.
Unsolved Mysteries is a documentary-style show that focuses on missing and kidnapped children. Last year, the Netflix-run show featured an episode about Kayla's abduction.
"Our lives were shattered on July 5, 2017, when my niece, Kayla Unbehaun, was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother and living a fugitive life for 6 years," Rezek wrote on GoFundMe.
"Kayla was stripped of her identity as well as a typical childhood, such as having friends and going to school," she continued. "During her disappearance, it is believed she didn't have access to medical or dental care."
The family's fundraising campaign has earned $1,500 as of Sunday afternoon.
"No matter how big or small, your donations will make a difference in their lives," Rezek said. "Every dollar raised will provide support for Kayla's needs along with the family's needs during this challenging time."
According to ABC affiliate WBS-TV, Unbehaun will be put on a GPS monitor and is prohibited from leaving Illinois. She is expected in court on June 14.
In a May 15 statement on Facebook, Ryan Iskerka said he was "overjoyed" that his daughter was found. However, he added that they now need to "get to know each other again" while they "navigate this new beginning."
In an interview with WLOS, Asheville Police Lt. Jonathan Brown said he was surprised how long Heather could avoid detection with her daughter.
“It is unusual, it’s not a case that we see routinely or often," he explained.
“What’s most unusual is the ability to stay off the grid, if you will, for that period of time,” Brown added. “Typically we leave a technological bread crumb and those are usually very easy and quick to be tracked down. This was not.”
