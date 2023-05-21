The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While Missing

    Kayla Unbehaun's mother was arrested for child abduction after a store clerk recognized her from an episode of the Netflix show 'Unsolved Mysteries.'

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The family of Kayla Unbehaun is hoping to raise funds for the 15-year-old after she was found six years after her mother abducted her.

    "Your support will provide relief and stability for Kayla, Ryan, and his family, whom have all suffered from this traumatic experience," Kayla's aunt, Renee Rezek, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe campaign.

    It was in July 2017 that Kayla's non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, was last leaving South Elgin, Illinois, with then-7-year-old Kayla.

    Since then, Kayla's father, Ryan Iskerka, had hoped for his daughter's safe return.

    Read More

    On May 13 of this year, Heather was arrested for child abduction after a North Carolina store clerk recognized her from an episode of the TV show Unsolved Mysteries and called the police.

    Unsolved Mysteries is a documentary-style show that focuses on missing and kidnapped children. Last year, the Netflix-run show featured an episode about Kayla's abduction.

    "Our lives were shattered on July 5, 2017, when my niece, Kayla Unbehaun, was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother and living a fugitive life for 6 years," Rezek wrote on GoFundMe.

    "Kayla was stripped of her identity as well as a typical childhood, such as having friends and going to school," she continued. "During her disappearance, it is believed she didn't have access to medical or dental care."

    The family's fundraising campaign has earned $1,500 as of Sunday afternoon.

    "No matter how big or small, your donations will make a difference in their lives," Rezek said. "Every dollar raised will provide support for Kayla's needs along with the family's needs during this challenging time."

    According to ABC affiliate WBS-TV, Unbehaun will be put on a GPS monitor and is prohibited from leaving Illinois. She is expected in court on June 14.

    In a May 15 statement on Facebook, Ryan Iskerka said he was "overjoyed" that his daughter was found. However, he added that they now need to "get to know each other again" while they "navigate this new beginning."

    In an interview with WLOS, Asheville Police Lt. Jonathan Brown said he was surprised how long Heather could avoid detection with her daughter.

    “It is unusual, it’s not a case that we see routinely or often," he explained.

    “What’s most unusual is the ability to stay off the grid, if you will, for that period of time,” Brown added. “Typically we leave a technological bread crumb and those are usually very easy and quick to be tracked down. This was not.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.