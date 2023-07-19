Kayaker Accidentally Films His Own Drowning While Wearing GoPro - The Messenger
Kayaker Accidentally Films His Own Drowning While Wearing GoPro

Alaskan man still missing after his camera-mounted helmet is found

Aysha Qamar
JWPlayer

Police have connected a GoPro-mounted helmet to a man who went missing while kayaking in Alaska. Officials now believe that Paul Rodriguez inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake when his kayak capsized.

Rodriguez , 43, from Juneau, is believed to have been wearing the helmet with the camera running when he went missing on July 11. His body has not yet been recovered, but the helmet and GoPro have.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Juneau Police Department was notified that Rodriguez was reported missing on July 16.

Read More
Paul Rodrguez
Paul RodrguezJuneau Mountain Rescue

Mountain rescue teams were dispatched to search Mendenhall Lake and shoreline areas, and a chartered helicopter was used for an aerial search on July 17.

According to DeSpain, the helmet was turned in to troopers after being found near the lake on Monday.

Other items indicating Rodriguez had gone missing included a vehicle left at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Police determined it was registered to Rodriguez after U.S. Forest Service employees alerted them Sunday.

An empty kayak with a dry bag was also found floating on the lake on July 11. Police believe it may have belonged to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's son, Jaden, said his father was an outdoorsman, noting that he regularly took part in activities including fishing, paddleboarding, and snowboarding. He added that Rodriguez was also a gifted photographer.

“He was a good person,” the son said.

Alaska State Troopers told the AP the search for Rodriguez's body will continue.

