Kayaker Accidentally Films His Own Drowning While Wearing GoPro
Alaskan man still missing after his camera-mounted helmet is found
Police have connected a GoPro-mounted helmet to a man who went missing while kayaking in Alaska. Officials now believe that Paul Rodriguez inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake when his kayak capsized.
Rodriguez , 43, from Juneau, is believed to have been wearing the helmet with the camera running when he went missing on July 11. His body has not yet been recovered, but the helmet and GoPro have.
“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The Juneau Police Department was notified that Rodriguez was reported missing on July 16.
- Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son
- Man Presumed Dead After Kayak Overturns in 400-Foot Deep Lake at Olympic National Park
- New Jersey Father of 3 Drowns Rescuing His Children From River
- WATCH: Drone Captures Humpback Whale Following Kayaker Off Australian Coast
- 9/11 Survivor Dies While Saving Children From Drowning in Lake Michigan
Mountain rescue teams were dispatched to search Mendenhall Lake and shoreline areas, and a chartered helicopter was used for an aerial search on July 17.
According to DeSpain, the helmet was turned in to troopers after being found near the lake on Monday.
Other items indicating Rodriguez had gone missing included a vehicle left at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Police determined it was registered to Rodriguez after U.S. Forest Service employees alerted them Sunday.
An empty kayak with a dry bag was also found floating on the lake on July 11. Police believe it may have belonged to Rodriguez.
Rodriguez's son, Jaden, said his father was an outdoorsman, noting that he regularly took part in activities including fishing, paddleboarding, and snowboarding. He added that Rodriguez was also a gifted photographer.
“He was a good person,” the son said.
Alaska State Troopers told the AP the search for Rodriguez's body will continue.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews