Kansas Republicans Expected to Vote on Proposal Removing Minority Groups from Party Leadership

The Kansas Republican Party could be voting on a proposal this summer that would ouster several groups that represent minorities from party leadership, a move decried by many Black, Hispanic and female members of the state GOP.

In a draft plan obtained by the Kansas City Star, GOP chairwoman Rebecca Wetter and Bryant Anderson, a member of the state’s Republican rules committee, advanced a proposal seeking to rewrite party bylaws to remove constituency groups from the state party’s executive board.

Wetter and Anderson said that it was “concerning” that the party's executive board included “affiliate groups” who do not represent the interests of “citizens of their respective districts” adding that it “flies in the face of our Representative Republic.”

Supporters said the rule change, which would only allow county precinct committee people to elect leadership, is in the interest of aligning the state’s party with the Republican National Committee structure, the newspaper reported. Unelected constituency groups would not fit that criteria.

The move would ostensibly concentrate power and authority to Mike Brown, the ultra right wing chairman of the party, the outlet said.

“What is it going to look like if the Republican Party tells these groups of women and minority groups and young Republicans ‘sorry, we don’t need you to be part of the Republican Party,’” Kelly Arnold, a former chair of the party who voted against the rule change, told the Kansas City Star. “You will have a very divided Republican Party.”

The Kansas Young Republicans, Black Republican Council and Hispanic Assembly are asking the party to reject the proposal.

“We’re deeply disappointed in the decision to eliminate Black leadership representation from the Kansas GOP and trust that State delegates reject this action and commit to unifying and strengthening the party,” Michael Austin, the chair of the Kansas Black Republican Council, said in a statement to the newspaper.