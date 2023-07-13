Kansas Police Make Arrests in Wichita Nightclub Shooting that Injured 11 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Kansas Police Make Arrests in Wichita Nightclub Shooting that Injured 11

Nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the July 2 shooting

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, have arrested three people in connection with a shooting at a local nightclub that injured almost a dozen people, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

John Houze, 27, and Ameir King-Ingram, 19, were arrested Monday and Friday, respectively, and have been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and other crimes.

A third person, 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to CBS’ Wichita affiliate.

A fourth man from the St. Louis area was arrested on July 3 for allegedly being involved in the shooting, but investigators later ruled that he fired a gun in the club in self-defense after others started shooting.

Read More

Nine people between the ages of 22 and 34 at the club City Nightz were shot around 1 a.m. on July 2.

Two others, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were trampled in the subsequent chaos, the AP reported.

There were no fatalities.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.