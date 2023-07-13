Kansas Police Make Arrests in Wichita Nightclub Shooting that Injured 11

Police in Wichita, Kansas, have arrested three people in connection with a shooting at a local nightclub that injured almost a dozen people, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

John Houze, 27, and Ameir King-Ingram, 19, were arrested Monday and Friday, respectively, and have been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and other crimes.

A third person, 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to CBS’ Wichita affiliate.

A fourth man from the St. Louis area was arrested on July 3 for allegedly being involved in the shooting, but investigators later ruled that he fired a gun in the club in self-defense after others started shooting.

Nine people between the ages of 22 and 34 at the club City Nightz were shot around 1 a.m. on July 2.

Two others, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were trampled in the subsequent chaos, the AP reported.

There were no fatalities.