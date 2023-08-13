Kansas Newspapers Slam ‘Illegal’ Police Raid on Marion County Record: ‘These Are Hitler Tactics’

In a full-fledged standing of support, the editorial boards of two major Kansas newspapers published a scathing op-ed condemning the raid police executed on the Marion County Record on Friday.

The Marion County Record is a family-owned weekly newspaper that was first published in 1869, according to an archived article published in the outlet.

On Friday, the Marion Police Department and two sheriff’s deputies raided the Marion County Record office, as well as the home of the two co-owners, Eric and Joan Meyer. It’s unclear why the raid occurred, but the Marion County Record pointed out that police executed it as reporters were investigating allegations of misconduct surrounding a local business owner and Marion’s police chief.

Joan died Saturday night, after experiencing stress “beyond her limits” due to the raid, the newspaper said on its website.

In the op-ed, published Saturday night, the editorial boards of the Wichita Eagle and the Kansas City Star quoted Joan, who said, “These are Hitler tactics and something has to be done.”

The editorial boards of the Wichita Eagle and the Kansas City Star published a full-throated show of support for the Marion County Record after police raided its office and confiscated reporting materials and electronics. Google Maps

The two editorial boards said the action taken by law enforcement on Friday against the Marion County Record was something “no government agency in America has any right to do.”

Included in the editorial were three demands: that a presiding judge revoke the overly broad search warrant that gave officers permission to conduct the sweeping raid, that a district judge return all items and materials seized from the reporters, and that the Kansas attorney general conduct a full investigation of the raid and the motives behind it.

“In the meantime, The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star stand ready to assist the Record in any way we can,” the op-ed said.

Co-owner and publisher Eric Meyer said the newspaper has over the weekend received unprecedented support from readers all over the country.

In its own account of the raid, the Marion County Record called the event “illegal” and the publisher himself characterized it as a page taken out of the Nazi Germany handbook.

"Our first priority is to be able to publish next week," Meyer said in the Marion County Record’s own account of the raid. "But we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today. We will be seeking the maximum sanctions possible under law."

Meyer said the Marion County Record has plans to file a federal lawsuit, according to the article.

Free speech organizations like PEN America came to the paper’s aid after news of the raid spread.

“Such egregious attempts to interfere with news reporting cannot go unchecked in a democracy,” the organization said in a tweet on Saturday. “Law enforcement can, and should, be held accountable for any violations of The Record's legal rights.”