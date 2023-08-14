Kansas Newspaper Co-Owner Predicted Own Death After Raid on Marion County Record: ‘This is Gonna Kill Me’ (Exclusive)

The co-owner of a local Kansas newspaper, who died after her newsroom and home were raided by police, foreshadowed her own death hours after the cops left her house, her son has revealed to The Messenger.

Joan Meyer, co-owner of the Marion County Record, died Saturday after law enforcement executed a full-fledged raid on her home and newspaper office in Marion, Kansas, as The Messenger previously reported.

The Marion County Record is a family-owned weekly newspaper that was first published in 1869 and focuses on the central Kansas county of less than 12,000 people. Police raided Joan’s home and the newspaper office as reporters were investigating allegations of misconduct surrounding a local business owner and Marion’s police chief.

In an interview with The Messenger, Joan’s son, Eric Meyer, said his mother, 98, had foreshadowed her own death in the aftermath of the raid.

Among the items police seized from Joan’s home was her Alexa smart speaker, which she used to stream TV shows and ask for help. Police also snapped photos of personal financial documents on her table like her son’s bank statement and investment account information, Eric said.

New footage reveals that the police who raided the Marion County Record were laughing and joking, as they seized the newspaper's materials. Google Maps

After the raid, Joan was distraught and inconsolable.

“She sat around and she cried several times and was very disappointed,” Eric recalled.

She refused to eat and kept wondering out loud how the raid could have happened. She stayed up that night until 7 in the morning, Eric said. She said she was too upset to lie in bed and would just toss and turn all night, he said. He himself went to bed around 3:30 a.m. that night.

When he woke up, he found her sitting in her chair. He says the conversation he had with his mother that morning is still playing in his head.

“This will be the death of me,” Joan told him, per Eric’s recollection.

“I tried to console her and say that maybe good will come of this,” he told The Messenger. “She says, ‘Yeah, but I won’t be alive when it does.’”

Then she got up and went to the bathroom. When she returned, Eric asked where she wanted to eat her breakfast.

“I don’t really feel too good,” she told him. “I’m not sure that I’m going to be able to—”

Joan died at that exact moment, right in front of her son.

“She died right there in the middle of that sentence,” Eric said, adding that he watched it happen.

Then he called 911 and tried administering CPR to her. Emergency responders tried resuscitating her for an hour, to no avail.

In a written account of the Friday raid, the Marion County Record reported that she died after experiencing stress “beyond her limits” due to the raid.



