Kansas Mom Claims School Didn’t Protect Her Son from Sexual Harassment by Fellow 6th Grader: Lawsuit

The six grader's mother claims that the school promised to protect her son from sexual harassment but failed to deliver

Ben Kesslen
The suit claims at teachers and administrators at Eisenhower Middle School failed to protect a sixth grader from sexual harassment by a peer.Google Maps

A mom is suing Kansas City, Kansas, public schools for allegedly failing to protect her sixth grader from sexual harassment by a classmate despite the school's promise to take action.

The mother, who The Messenger is not naming to protect her son's identity, is seeking damages from the Kansas City, Kansas, Unified School District in a suit filed in Wyandotte County District Court.

In a petition filed Aug 2., the mom says a fellow six-grade boy began harassing her son at Eisenhower Middle School in 2021, expressing a desire to have sex with him and touching him without consent.

School officials had promised to separate the two boys by changing their schedules, but didn’t take action for months, according to the suit.

In documents obtained by The Messenger, the mother claims that in early September 2021 the classmate “put his hand on” her son and made sexual gestures toward him while touching himself.

The boy's math teacher alerted his mother that he was being subjected to inappropriate behavior and said, "We are absolutely going to take care of this," the suit states.

But the mother claims the school broke its promise and its own policies that bar sexual harassment when it kept the two boys in the same math and band classes.

She also says she spoke with school administrators multiple times that fall in an effort to protect her son, telling them that his peer told him "I want to f--- you."

The alleged harassment continued a few months after the initial incident, according to the complaint, which claims the classmate began touching the boy's butt and making “inappropriate gestures.”

The boy's mother made a Title IX claim and said while her son was moved from one of the classes, he remained in band class with the boy allegedly abusing him.

She also claims in the court documents that the school told her other students were identifying the classmate as a problem.

At one point, even her son confronted teachers about it, asking: "Why is he still here after all he has done?"

The mother eventually filed a police report on her son's behalf against the classmate, although it is unclear what became of it.

In a January Zoom call with the district Superintendent, the mother says the head of the district admitted that "we failed you," the lawsuit states.

The mother is seeking damages for emotional distress, including post-traumatic stress disorder and for the district’s alleged “reckless indifference.”

The district declined to comment to The Messenger, and the mother's lawyer could not be immediately reached.

