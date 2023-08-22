Kansas Man Cooks Cornbread in Cast Iron Skillet Outside in 108-Degree Heat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Kansas Man Cooks Cornbread in Cast Iron Skillet Outside in 108-Degree Heat

Photos show a thermometer inserted into John Veesart's pan registering a temperature of 180 degrees

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man in Wichita, Kansas, says he baked cornbread using only a cast iron skillet, a cardboard box, and aluminum foil as temperatures in the state reached 108 degrees on Sunday, according to local station KSNW.

“I enjoy cooking with cast iron, and everyone knows how hot black objects get in the summer,” John Veesart said proudly.

Instead of trying the typical fried egg experiment, Veesart said he "added scoops of boxed cornbread mix to a vintage Griswold cast iron Aebleskiver skillet," and then used the tin foil to help conduct heat.

Photos show a thermometer inserted into Veesart's pan registering a temperature of 180 degrees.

Veesart said the cornbread patties cooked all the way through and even developed a crust, but they "sadly weren't able to develop much browning." He added that he even tried one, "just to check the texture and taste.”

The Midwest is currently grappling with a heat wave, with some areas approaching heat indexes of 130 degrees, likely breaking hundreds of records.

Read More

Nearly 150 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts today.

John Veesart of Wichita, Kansas claims he cooked a pan of cornbread as temperatures in the state soared to 108 Sunday.
John Veesart of Wichita, Kansas claims he cooked a pan of cornbread as temperatures in the state soared to 108 Sunday.John Veesart/KSNW-TV/Screenshot
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.