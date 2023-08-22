Kansas Man Cooks Cornbread in Cast Iron Skillet Outside in 108-Degree Heat

A man in Wichita, Kansas, says he baked cornbread using only a cast iron skillet, a cardboard box, and aluminum foil as temperatures in the state reached 108 degrees on Sunday, according to local station KSNW.

“I enjoy cooking with cast iron, and everyone knows how hot black objects get in the summer,” John Veesart said proudly.

Instead of trying the typical fried egg experiment, Veesart said he "added scoops of boxed cornbread mix to a vintage Griswold cast iron Aebleskiver skillet," and then used the tin foil to help conduct heat.

Photos show a thermometer inserted into Veesart's pan registering a temperature of 180 degrees.

Veesart said the cornbread patties cooked all the way through and even developed a crust, but they "sadly weren't able to develop much browning." He added that he even tried one, "just to check the texture and taste.”

The Midwest is currently grappling with a heat wave, with some areas approaching heat indexes of 130 degrees, likely breaking hundreds of records.

Nearly 150 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts today.