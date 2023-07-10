Kansas City Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Arrested for Bank Robberies After Months on the Run

A Kansas City Chiefs’ superfan — known widely on social media as “ChiefsAholic” — has been arrested following a months-long, multi-state manhunt.

Xaviar Michael Babudar of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines and was taken into custody Friday in Lincoln, California.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

In December 2022, Babudar, 28, was charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union, a news release stated.

In February 2023 he was released on bond, and the next month, allegedly removed his ankle monitor and fled.

Citing an affidavit, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office alleges Babudar traveled through the Midwest and robbed a string of banks and credit unions. He then laundered the money through casinos and bank accounts, authorities allege.

Between April and December 2022, Babudar is accused of purchasing and redeeming upwards of $1 million worth of playing chips from several casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois, the release stated.

Authorities are also investigating Babudar’s possible ties to four previously unsolved bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, in addition to the unsolved, attempted robberies of two Minnesota credit unions after cell phone evidence allegedly placed him at the crime scenes.

Citing a criminal complaint, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office alleges Babudar robbed the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, of $70,000 in March 2022. He then allegedly transported the funds to Missouri.

Investigators say Babudar allegedly deposited the funds into his money market savings account and “engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.,” per the release.

The case remains under investigation.