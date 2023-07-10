Kansas City Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Arrested for Bank Robberies After Months on the Run - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Kansas City Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Arrested for Bank Robberies After Months on the Run

Xaviar Michael Babudar has been charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Xaviar Michael BabudarTulsa County Sheriff’s Department

A Kansas City Chiefs’ superfan — known widely on social media as “ChiefsAholic” — has been arrested following a months-long, multi-state manhunt.

Xaviar Michael Babudar of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines and was taken into custody Friday in Lincoln, California.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

In December 2022, Babudar, 28, was charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union, a news release stated.

Read More

In February 2023 he was released on bond, and the next month, allegedly removed his ankle monitor and fled.

Citing an affidavit, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office alleges Babudar traveled through the Midwest and robbed a string of banks and credit unions. He then laundered the money through casinos and bank accounts, authorities allege.

Between April and December 2022, Babudar is accused of purchasing and redeeming upwards of $1 million worth of playing chips from several casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois, the release stated.

Authorities are also investigating Babudar’s possible ties to four previously unsolved bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, in addition to the unsolved, attempted robberies of two Minnesota credit unions after cell phone evidence allegedly placed him at the crime scenes. 

Citing a criminal complaint, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office alleges Babudar robbed the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, of $70,000 in March 2022. He then allegedly transported the funds to Missouri.

Investigators say Babudar allegedly deposited the funds into his money market savings account and “engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.,” per the release.

The case remains under investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.