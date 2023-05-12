The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kansas City Designates Itself a LGBTQ+ Sanctuary City

    The new status sets the city apart as a Democratic-leaning city in a right-leaning state.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    A Kansas City Council Committee approved a resolution Thursday to declare the city a sanctuary for those seeking or providing gender-affirming care. 

    The move was praised by the city’s Democratic Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said the city is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for everyone, including our transgender and LGBTQ+ community.”

    The committee passed another resolution Wednesday saying the city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives, or helps someone receive care like puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery. 

    Kansas City joins other cities in right-leaning states like Austin, Texas that have taken similar actions to protect the rights of transgender people.

    Read More

    The measure, which passed 12 to 1, comes as Republicans in the state are continuing to crack down on the LGBTQ community.

    Republican Gov. Mike Parsons is expected to sign into law a ban passed just one day ago that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict it for some adults. 

    A judge is also considering a new proposed emergency rule from the state’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would require adults and children to seek more than a year of therapy and other requirements before receiving gender-affirming care.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.