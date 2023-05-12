Kansas City Designates Itself a LGBTQ+ Sanctuary City

A Kansas City Council Committee approved a resolution Thursday to declare the city a sanctuary for those seeking or providing gender-affirming care.
The move was praised by the city’s Democratic Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said the city is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for everyone, including our transgender and LGBTQ+ community.”
The committee passed another resolution Wednesday saying the city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives, or helps someone receive care like puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery.
Kansas City joins other cities in right-leaning states like Austin, Texas that have taken similar actions to protect the rights of transgender people.
The measure, which passed 12 to 1, comes as Republicans in the state are continuing to crack down on the LGBTQ community.
Republican Gov. Mike Parsons is expected to sign into law a ban passed just one day ago that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict it for some adults.
A judge is also considering a new proposed emergency rule from the state’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would require adults and children to seek more than a year of therapy and other requirements before receiving gender-affirming care.
