Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Throws Punch After Training Touchdown

Star tight-end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs threw a punch during training Saturday after he pulled in a touchdown pass and hauled off against backup linebacker Jack Cochrane.
Kelce appeared to erupt when Cochrane tried to knock the ball out of Kelce's hands at the end of the play.
At least one teammate approached the men to try to calm them down, Fox News reported.
Kelce later apologized in a tweet, saying he has to be a "better leader" — and a better teammate.
It may be a bit of a pattern. He got into a heated shoving match on Friday with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.
Kelce has been penalized several times for unsportsmanlike conduct in his career.
