Kansas Chiropractor Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering Tens of Thousands in Fed Pandemic Relief Funds

A 59-year-old chiropractor from Haysville, Kansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to money laundering after being accused of submitting false documents to secure pandemic relief loans.
Timothy Dale Warren submitted doctored documents to banks in May 2020 and April 2021 in order to obtain two loans from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) COVID-19 pandemic relief program the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a Justice Department release. He was the owner of the Titan Medical Center in Witchita, Kansas.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Kansas District, Warren converted $35,500 of those illicitly obtained funds into a cashier check that he then deposited into a business account at a different bank. This caused a loss of $145,877.70 to the SBA.
“The federal government created programs to provide economic relief to businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 related shutdowns,” U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Timothy Warren manipulated a well-intentioned program into a mechanism of personal financial gain and must now be held accountable.”
- ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Pleads Guilty to Stiffing Landlords After Illegally Renting Out New York Apartments
- NASA Employee Used COVID Relief Money to Start Weed Growing Operation
- ‘Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde’ Plead Guilty in $3.6 Billion Hack
- No More Fun in the Sun: Reputed Mobster Photographed in Pool Pleads Guilty
He will be sentenced on Oct. 3.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews