Kansas Chiropractor Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering Tens of Thousands in Fed Pandemic Relief Funds

A 59-year-old chiropractor from Haysville, Kansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to money laundering after being accused of submitting false documents to secure pandemic relief loans.

Timothy Dale Warren submitted doctored documents to banks in May 2020 and April 2021 in order to obtain two loans from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) COVID-19 pandemic relief program the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a Justice Department release. He was the owner of the Titan Medical Center in Witchita, Kansas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Kansas District, Warren converted $35,500 of those illicitly obtained funds into a cashier check that he then deposited into a business account at a different bank. This caused a loss of $145,877.70 to the SBA.

“The federal government created programs to provide economic relief to businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 related shutdowns,” U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Timothy Warren manipulated a well-intentioned program into a mechanism of personal financial gain and must now be held accountable.”

He will be sentenced on Oct. 3.