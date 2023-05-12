The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kamala Harris Kicks Off Fundraising Events in Georgia

    The Vice President will attend two different fundraising events on Friday.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

    Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the first fundraising events for the 2024 reelection campaign this Friday in Georgia.

    While in Atlanta she will be headlining the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree, and will also attend a private DNC fundraiser event, a White House official told Reuters.

    Her efforts come just a day after President Biden started fundraising for the campaign in New York.

    Georgia, now considered a swing state, was known as Republican until the 2020 elections, when Biden and Harris won by a narrow margin of votes. Harris' campaign on abortion rights was a key element in this turnaround.

    This is the vice-president's third visit to Georgia this year.

