Kai Cenat Livestreamed Terrifying First Moments as NYC Riot Broke Out Around Him
He was guarded by his entourage as he made his way through the crowd
Notorious influencer Kai Cenet on Friday afternoon live-streamed what was soon to be complete chaos as he launched a massive giveaway in New York City that evolved into a massive riot in Union Square.
The event, in which Cenat was expected to give away a PlayStation 5, quickly descended into chaos as an enormous crowd overtook the area.
The video shows throngs of fans rushed Cenat as he leaves his vehicle, forcing his entourage to shelter him as they pushed toward Union Square.
- Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot
- Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC Riot
- Influencer Kai Cenat Sparks Massive NYC Riot with PlayStation Giveaway
- Who Is Influencer Kai Cenat?
His live stream begins inside a vehicle with several other people as they make their way to the place where he’s about to give away lots of free gift cards for PS5s and other gaming systems.
He stares at his phone and acknowledges that there’s a large group of unruly people at the scene already.
“This s–-t looking like a movie, I’m not gonna lie. Bro, they’re throwing tear gas out there. The NYPD is on d–k, bro."
Cenat sincerely looks happy inside the vehicle as he pulled a stack of gift cards from the bag, saying they’re worth $100 apiece.
“We got like, a lot of these,” Cenat said while showing the camera. “We just gonna be handing this s–t out. Boom”
He then imitated how he would hand them out. “Here, here, it’s a $100 gift card. It’s all here.”
“We gone go crazy for New York, man,” he said. “NYC let’s go, man. You feel what I’m saying?”
Riots ensued around the event, including people jumping on cars, throwing objects at others and local businesses getting ransacked. A Level 4 mobilization was called, meaning all resources in the city's five boroughs were brought to the area. Around 1,000 New York Police Department officers were called to respond.
Cenat and those of his entourage were first shielded by but later detained for questioning.
NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey held a press conference at 6 p.m. He said officers used drones to monitor the situation.
"After numerous warnings, and being hit with rocks, bottles and other debris, we started to make arrests to clear out the park," Maddrey said.
"Individuals were also lighting fireworks and throwing them toward police and each other. I personally observed young people bleeding from their heads and faces," Maddrey added. "I observed young people having panic attacks, anxiety attacks, asthma attacks. People were suffering out here."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews