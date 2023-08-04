Kai Cenat Livestreamed Terrifying First Moments as NYC Riot Broke Out Around Him

Notorious influencer Kai Cenet on Friday afternoon live-streamed what was soon to be complete chaos as he launched a massive giveaway in New York City that evolved into a massive riot in Union Square.

The event, in which Cenat was expected to give away a PlayStation 5, quickly descended into chaos as an enormous crowd overtook the area.

The video shows throngs of fans rushed Cenat as he leaves his vehicle, forcing his entourage to shelter him as they pushed toward Union Square.

His live stream begins inside a vehicle with several other people as they make their way to the place where he’s about to give away lots of free gift cards for PS5s and other gaming systems.

Kai Cenat being protected by security escort during a riot caused by a giveaway. Twitch / Kai Cenat

He stares at his phone and acknowledges that there’s a large group of unruly people at the scene already.

“This s–-t looking like a movie, I’m not gonna lie. Bro, they’re throwing tear gas out there. The NYPD is on d–k, bro."

Cenat sincerely looks happy inside the vehicle as he pulled a stack of gift cards from the bag, saying they’re worth $100 apiece.

“We got like, a lot of these,” Cenat said while showing the camera. “We just gonna be handing this s–t out. Boom”

He then imitated how he would hand them out. “Here, here, it’s a $100 gift card. It’s all here.”

“We gone go crazy for New York, man,” he said. “NYC let’s go, man. You feel what I’m saying?”

Riots ensued around the event, including people jumping on cars, throwing objects at others and local businesses getting ransacked. A Level 4 mobilization was called, meaning all resources in the city's five boroughs were brought to the area. Around 1,000 New York Police Department officers were called to respond.

Cenat and those of his entourage were first shielded by but later detained for questioning.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey held a press conference at 6 p.m. He said officers used drones to monitor the situation.

"After numerous warnings, and being hit with rocks, bottles and other debris, we started to make arrests to clear out the park," Maddrey said.

"Individuals were also lighting fireworks and throwing them toward police and each other. I personally observed young people bleeding from their heads and faces," Maddrey added. "I observed young people having panic attacks, anxiety attacks, asthma attacks. People were suffering out here."