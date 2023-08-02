Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement that the decision was made after "many meaningful and difficult conversations." The statement was quickly followed by a similar post on the Prime Minister's account.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Grégoire said in the statement released in French and English.
The couple asked that, for the sake of their children, their privacy be respected at this time.
The pair met in 2002 and got married in 2005. They have three children together: two sons, Xavier and Hadrien, and one daughter, Ella-Grace.
Grégoire has been alongside Trudeau often through his political career, including at state occasions and visits abroad.
Recently, in May, they were in London for the coronation of King Charles III, who is head of state in Canada. The couple also hosted President Biden and the U.S. First Lady in March.
The Prime Ministers Office told The Messenger the pair have signed a legal separation agreement.
"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said in a statement.
"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.
"Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."
