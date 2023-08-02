Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Separate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie at the coronation of King Charles III in London, May 2023Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement that the decision was made after "many meaningful and difficult conversations." The statement was quickly followed by a similar post on the Prime Minister's account.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Grégoire said in the statement released in French and English.

The couple asked that, for the sake of their children, their privacy be respected at this time.

Read More

The pair met in 2002 and got married in 2005. They have three children together: two sons, Xavier and Hadrien, and one daughter, Ella-Grace.

Grégoire has been alongside Trudeau often through his political career, including at state occasions and visits abroad.

Recently, in May, they were in London for the coronation of King Charles III, who is head of state in Canada. The couple also hosted President Biden and the U.S. First Lady in March.

The Prime Ministers Office told The Messenger the pair have signed a legal separation agreement.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said in a statement. 

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. 

"Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.