DOJ Charges Duo for Alleged Bribery of U.S. Agent for Chinese Plot Against Falun Gong

The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese men working on behalf of the People's Republic of China for alleged conspiracy to bribe a U.S. public official they believed to be an IRS agent — but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Agents arrested John Chen and Lin Feng Friday in California, charging them with multiple criminal offenses, including conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The complaint alleges that from January to May this year, Chen and Feng have been working in the U.S. on behalf of the Chinese government to repress and harass followers of the Falun Gong religion.

Falun Gong is a relatively new religious practice which is banned in China because officials consider it a threat to the government's power.

According to the DOJ, the pair tried to manipulate the IRS Whistleblower Program in an attempt to strip the tax-exempt status of an entity run and maintained by Falun Gong practitioners.

Chen allegedly filed a defective whistleblower complaint, before both paid $5,000 in cash bribes and promised to pay an IRS officer more for them to further the complaint. But they were talking to an undercover officer, according to DOJ officials.

The DOJ says there is a recorded phone call from Chen, confirming that the bribes were at the direction of the Chinese government, aiming to topple the Falun Gong.

The pair met May 14 with the undercover agent in Newburgh, NY, giving them a $1,000 cash bribe and promising $50k more if the IRS opened an audit of the party they were after, federal officials reported.

They then paid the agent more money May 18 at JFK Airport in New York City. The DOJ alleges this cash all came from the Chinese government.

“The Chinese government has yet again attempted, and failed, to target critics of the PRC here in the United States,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“The FBI will not tolerate repression" by the Chinese Communist Party, and "its efforts to threaten, harass, and intimidate people here in the United States," added FBI Director Christopher Wray. "We will continue to confront the Chinese government’s efforts to violate our laws and repress the rights and freedoms of people in our country.”

Chen and Feng are charged with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, to bribe a public official, and conspiring to commit international money laundering. If convicted of all charges they could face more than 25 years in prison.