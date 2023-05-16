Justice Democrats, a prominent progressive organization, has officially transitioned to a four-day work week. This decision follows a successful six-month trial, which the group recently concluded.

Last August, Justice Democrats tested a four-day workweek for six months. Following enthusiastic approval from their 20 employees, the group made the switch permanent in March.

Although critics argue that working one less day will result in less work, the staff at Justice Democrats told the Guardian that their productivity has improved thanks to "a tighter, more focused work schedule."

Several other countries, including Iceland and Japan, have experimented with the four-day workweek, but none have made the permanent shift yet. The United States remains mostly committed to the Monday-Friday routine, with certain companies trying out the reduced schedule.

Recently, Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed the four-day work week. In a Guardian op-ed, he argued, "It’s time to reduce the work week to 32 hours with no loss in pay."