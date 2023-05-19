The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Just ‘Shut Up’ NH State Lawmaker Tells School ‘Parental Control’ Parent

    Conversation got hot over issue of increased parental control for state's schools.

    Published |Updated
    Elizabeth Urban
    A heated email from New Hampshire state Rep. Tommy Hoyt in response to a parent regarding more parental control of schools is raising eyebrows across Twitter.

    Hoyt railed in the message that parents are “incompetent” teachers and urged the parent to leave teaching to the teachers.

    “Do you know why children’s results tanked during Covid? Their parents were incompetent teachers" while children were at home during the pandemic,' Hoyt wrote in a copy of the email shared on Twitter by another supporter of increased parent rights in schools.

    He added: "Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You’re clearly no professional."

    Hoyt was responding to a parent who urged him to pass without any amendments controversial state Senate bill, SB272, which seeks to increase parental control in schools.

    A screenshot of Hoyt’s response was shared by Corey A. DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, executive director of the Educational Freedom Institute and staunch supporter of increased parental control in schools.

    The response was also reported by the New Hampshire Journal.

    The name of the parent who sent the email to Hoyt was blacked out, but the writer was identified as a parent of four with children from Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

    One of the most controversial sections of the bill would require teachers to share information about any child requesting a new nickname or pronoun linked to changing gender identity if parents asked. Teachers could opt out if they believed sharing the information could trigger abuse at home.

    Workbooks and pens sit on desks in an empty classroom.

    The Messenger could not immediately reach Hoyt for comment. But he issued a statement saying he "probably could have used better words."

    "The way I feel is that children's test scores in school performance dropped off drastically was because they didn't have teachers," he added. "And the parents that thought, 'We can replace them and tell them what to do ,' was not effective."

    SB272 was passed by the New Hampshire Senate. It was postponed indefinitely in a vote Thursday by the House.

