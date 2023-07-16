Jury to Decide if Mass Shooter That Killed 11 in Pittsburgh Synagogue Will Pay With His Life

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and killed 11 worshipers in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the nation’s history.

Accused gunman Robert Bowers, 50, last month was found guilty in federal court, convicted on 63 criminal charges, including dozens of hate crimes and civil rights offenses.

It took a federal jury less than two hours on Thursday to decide that Bowers is eligible for the death penalty.

Starting Monday, jurors will begin to hear more evidence and testimony on the impact of Bowers’ crimes on survivors and loved ones in the final phase of the trial – to decide if Bowers, 50, should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Robert Bowers was convicted on all counts for the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Jewish center.

Former federal prosecutor Nathan Williams told Triblive.com that this could be the hardest part of the case.

“Victim impact will be worse than the guilt phase,” he told the outlet. “It’s a different kind of bad — hearing what people lost, how they found out.”

Members of three different congregations had gathered at the Tree of Life synagogue before they were killed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

The victims are Rose Mallinger, 97; Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband, Sylvan Simon, 86; brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59; Dan Stein, 71; Irving Younger, 69; Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Joyce Fienberg, 75; Melvin Wax, 87; and Richard Gottfried, 65.

He also wounded two worshippers and five police officers.

A memorial for victims of the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded six at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 29, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

“It has been nearly five years since 11 people were taken from us. They were beloved and valued family members, friends and neighbors," Maggie Feinstein, director of 10.27 Healing Partnership, a program helping survivors of the rampage and others who were impacted, said in a statement after the verdict.

"They cannot speak for themselves," she said, "and so their family members will speak for them,”

Jeffrey Finkelstein, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said his organization doesn’t have a position on the death penalty, and that survivors and victims’ relatives disagree about whether it should be applied.

But he dismissed the defense claim that Bowers’ action resulted from a diseased mind.

“This was an act of antisemitism, not an issue of mental illness,” said Finkelstein, whose organization coordinates efforts by Jewish organizations and congregations to provide security and fight prejudice.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bowers, who had ranted incessantly on social media about his hatred of Jewish people before the 2018 attack and told police at the scene that “all these Jews need to die.”

Woven Stars of David along the fence at the Tree of Life Synagogue on the 1st Anniversary on October 27, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The jury agreed with prosecutors that Bowers — who spent six months planning the attack and has since expressed regret that he didn’t kill more people — had formed the requisite legal intent to kill.

Bowers’ lawyers argued that his ability to form intent was impaired by mental illness and a delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews who help immigrants.

He told psychologists who examined him afterward, including as recently as May, that he was pleased with the attack.

Williams, who has prosecuted two federal death penalty cases, expects the defense will call in an expert to talk about Bowers’ life history and his mental illness, reports Triblive.com.

“I think it works in a vacuum really well. It sounds right and makes sense. But when you put it into context of the case, it does not carry over,” Williams told the outlet, noting he expects the victim impact statements will be powerful.

”The victim impact will resonate with the jury,” he told Triblive.com, “and at the end will be what you’ll remember. It’s really hard.”

If jurors decide Bowers deserves to die, it would be the first federal death sentence imposed during Joe Biden’s presidency.

To sentence Bowers to death, jurors must be unanimous.

“It just takes one juror,” Williams told Triblive.com. “If one juror latches on to the mental health stuff, then that’s it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.