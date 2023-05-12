Jury Finds McDonald’s Liable for ‘Dangerously Hot’ McNugget That Burned Child

A South Florida McDonald's franchise holder was found liable by a jury Thursday for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food.
The decision came after an "unreasonably and dangerously" hot Chicken McNugget burned a child's leg in 2019.
The jury also found McDonald's USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. However, they did not find McDonald's USA to be negligent.
According to The South Florida Sun Sentinel, a second jury will decide how much McDonald's and the franchise operator will be ordered to pay the family.
"Our sympathies go out to this family for what occurred in this unfortunate incident, as we hold customer safety as one of our highest priorities," said McDonald's owner-operator Brent Upchurch in a statement, according to The Associated Press. "We are deeply disappointed with today's verdict because the facts show that our restaurant in Tamarac, Florida did indeed follow those protocols when cooking and serving this Happy Meal."
Philana Holmes, the then-four-year-old child's mother, testified that she ordered two Happy Meals at a drive-thru in Tamarac, near Fort Lauderdale. She heard her daughter start to scream shortly after handing her the meal in the back seat.
Holmes pulled over and found that a chicken nugget, which had gotten stuck in her daughter's car seat, had burned her leg. Holmes took photos of the burn and captured audio clips of her daughter's screams, the paper reported.
Lawyers for McDonald's said the food had to be hot to avoid salmonella poisoning, and that the nuggets were not meant to be pressed between a seat belt and human flesh for more than two minutes.
Both sides agreed that the nugget caused the burns. However, the family's lawyers argued the temperature was above 200 degrees Fahrenheit, while the defense said it was no more than 160 degrees.
