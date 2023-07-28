It was a casting offer she couldn't refuse. Susie Farris, the casting director behind Superstore and The Conners, was tasked with putting together an ensemble of characters who would populate a jury in the Freevee comedy Jury Duty.

The unusual catch? It would be a fake documentary and those actors needed to convince one unsuspecting jury member and non-actor, Ronald Gladden, that they were the real deal. For anyone who caught the now-beloved show, Farris succeeded in a big way, carefully piecing together a group of characters who bolstered, amused and wildly baffled their star Gladden.

The Messenger caught up with Farris, fresh off of an Emmy nod for her work on Jury Duty, to find out how she put together a ragtag group of jurors and what exactly it took for actors to land a part on the show.

On how this very unique concept of a show was pitched to her...

Susie Farris: [Jury Duty executive producer] David Bernad called me at the beginning of this wild ride and said, "I have a show, I'd love to talk to you about it. I think it's right up your alley, it's a comedy ensemble. We don't have to have any [famous] names," which is always really fun and music to my ears.

So, I said, "Great, why don't you send me the script and we'll talk about it?" That's generally how it goes. And he said, "Why don't I just set up a call?" We all jumped on a call...and they basically talked about what the concept was, and the fact that there were no scripts, that it was going to be highly improvised, given that it was going to be sort of The Office meets The Joe Schmo Show. And it was going to be a comedy with one real guy who they called the hero, but everyone is going to have to be really quick thinking on their feet and be able to pivot accordingly.

On what she was looking for while populating the show's faux jury...

Farris: For me, normally, when I work on TV, you're obviously given a script, which leads to a roadmap to figure out who you're looking for. This was incredibly open ended, given that they needed to populate a jury of real-seeming, naturalistic actors who you'd feel like you would be on a jury with in Los Angeles. Those were the most specifics that I was given. As the writers would continue, they'd have a beat sheet of where they ultimately wanted the show to go. But for the first four or five weeks of casting, it was really just trying to find jury members who could feel like they weren't actors, who could improvise with the best of them.

On what prompts the actors were given during their audition...

Farris: We gave them two prompts. One of them was coming to L.A. with with aspirations of becoming an actor and now you're sequestered on a jury and the hotel room that you're staying in is actually nicer than your apartment. We asked everyone to talk for a minute, max. The other prompt was coming up with your best excuse to get out of jury duty.

On whether any actors' characters were already fully formed in the audition process...

Farris: I would say yes and no. For someone like Ron Song, who played Ken, his character in his self-tape definitely took his time with speaking and spoke incredibly slowly, which is a really fun part of who his character was on the show. For others, I think the writers and producers all took the essence of everyone's being and took that to Nth degree. You couldn't ask somebody to really play so far from who they are for that amount of time, especially the actors who were sequestered and had to be in character 24/7.

On which audition stood out as an immediate "yes"...

Farris: Alan Barinholtz, who is our judge, his audition will always stand out to me forever because he was not a practicing actor. He was a real lawyer in Chicago. We were tipped off that that he might be interested in taking a stab at it. When we got his tape, it was just so spot on, it was perfect. That's a casting director's dream, [for] somebody to come in and nail it... that was really exciting. He's really funny. He's very smart. He's very quick. And I think his Chicago accent was like a character in and of itself. He's just incredibly real-seeming as a judge, given his background as a lawyer.

On how she made sure the actors would be prepared for the challenge of making small talk with Ronald while in character...

Farris: The callback that we did was incredible. It was set up as a focus group and hosted by a focus group company. We had about six separate groups, [and] each group would be about an hour. Within each group, we would have half of the people who were actors and half of the other people were actually called in by the focus group itself, and they were regular people. The actors were not told who the other actors were. And simultaneously, the focus group, regular people could have been you or me.

That was a really good setup, and a really good experiment to see who could seem real, who could think on their feet, who could come up with interesting things to say, comedic things without making it seem unreal.

On finding actors who were not going to play their characters too broad and outlandish...

Farris: That was probably the biggest thing because that would just be a dead giveaway. Obviously, you can have some eccentric people, people with idiosyncratic behavior -- like David Brown who plays Todd -- but you couldn't have them all be wildly eccentric or odd. It had to be a really cautious mix.

On watching the character of Todd come to life...

Farris: In the focus group callback, he was one of those actors who I think really cemented his place in the show, it was hard to take your eyes off of him. And the stuff that the writers came up with for him, then, I think was just so fantastic.

On how Susan Berger nailed her audition for the role of Barbara...

Farris: She's always one of my favorite go-to actresses for casting co-stars on network pilots. She's just so unique, she's always game to play. In her callback, for the focus group, she was incredible. She talked about being a freegan. It's apparently a real thing, which I didn't know... she explained that a freegan only gets food from people's trash and discarded stuff. A freegan doesn't believe in spending money on commercial things. So, she was talking about dumpster diving and really committed to it 1,000%. I think that's... what separated people who got the role from people who didn't: They really had to make choices and commit to them.

