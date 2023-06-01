Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in Crypto
The District Attorney overseeing the case plans to retry him
The trial of a Colorado man accused of stealing $9 million worth of cryptocurrency has ended in a hung jury.
Mark Shin was accused of making nearly 600 transactions over half a day in August 2020, to mint around 14 million ICON cryptocurrency tokens without paying their value, according to court documents.
Arapahoe County prosecutors said Shin took advantage of a software update, allowing him to mint the tokens for free. Shin's attorneys argued that he did not commit theft or cybercrime and was not the only one who realized there was a bug, according to KDVR.
Charges were brought against Shin in October 2020. The District Attorney’s Office plans to retry him.
