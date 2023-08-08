July Was Officially the Hottest Month on Record - The Messenger
News.
July Was Officially the Hottest Month on Record

Chris Harris
There's no denying it, folks: July was hands down the hottest month on Earth ever recorded, with both air and ocean temperatures soaring to record highs.

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Tuesday revealed that its data confirms what climate scientists had feared: that last month was the hottest July in recorded history, coming on the heels of the planet's hottest June.

"The month started with the daily global mean surface air temperature record being broken on four days in a row," from July 3 to July 6, according to Copernicus.

The 29 days between July 3 through July 31 were also the hottest 29 days on record — with the hottest of those days coming on July 6. Another first for last month? It was the first July to see temperatures exceed the limits established in the Paris Climate Accords.

Climate scientists with NOAA had already anticipated last month would likely end up being the hottest month on record, with a UN official insisting "global boiling" has replaced global warming.

According to Copernicus, the global average surface air temperature in July was the highest on record for any month — ever. The air temperatures in July were 0.33 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest month — which was July of 2019.

A chart showing the steady climb in July ocean surface temperatures
A chart showing the steady climb in July ocean surface temperaturesCopernicus Climate Change Service

Global average sea surface temperatures also climbed last month, following several months of unusually high temperatures. The planet's average sea surface temperature was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the 1991 to 2020 average.

Scientists anticipate that 2023 will end up replacing 2016 as the world's hottest year.

A recent study suggests more than 2 billion people felt the impacts of climate change-boosted warmth on a daily basis last month.

Last month, heat waves broiled parts of Mexico, the southern United States, and southern Europe.

Florida and the Caribbean, Central America, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of South and Southeast Asia also experienced heat events scientists have linked to climate change.

