July On Track To Be Earth’s Hottest Month Ever Recorded

July is on track to be the hottest month recorded in planet Earth's history, according to the United Nations.

A report issued Thursday confirmed that the first three weeks of July "have been the warmest three-week period on record and the month is on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record."

The first three weeks of the month were marked by heatwaves in large parts of North America, Asia and Europe, which, along with wildfires in countries including Canada and Greece, have had major impacts on people's health, the environment and economies.

"Climate change is here," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning."

Flags of member countries of United Nations in UN complex Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty Images

Guterres said there was no need to wait for the end of the month for today's report.

"Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board," said Guterres. During a press conference Thursday, he noted the age of global warming was well over: "The era of global boiling has arrived."

Climate experts have previously predicted 2023 would end up being the hottest year on record. The report notes that this past June was also the hottest June ever recorded.

"Record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures," said Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. "Anthropogenic emissions are ultimately the main driver of these rising temperatures."

Added World Meteorological Organization's Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas: "The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is unfortunately the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future. The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before. Climate action is not a luxury but a must."