July Heat Impacted 80% of the World, Wouldn't Have Happened Without Climate Change: Study
News
July Heat Impacted 80% of the World, Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Climate Change: Study

Last month's remarkable and widespread heat was attributable in large part to human-caused warming, flash study finds

Chris Harris
A global map provided by Climate Control showing the areas most impacted by July’s heatClimate Control

Last month's heat was oppressive, excessive, and shockingly widespread — and humanity's got no one to blame but ourselves, according to a new analysis.

A flash study found that July's excessively high temperatures directly impacted more than 6.5 billion people — or 81% of the global population —and would not have been as notable if not for human-caused climate change.

The findings, released Wednesday by the non-profit news organization Climate Control, support previous data suggesting climate change directly contributed to July's unusual balminess, with triple-digit temperatures the norm in many large cities across the Northern Hemisphere (and even some places in the Southern Hemisphere, where it's winter).

Climate scientists with NOAA have already said last month would likely end up being the hottest month on record, with a UN official insisting "global boiling" has replaced global warming.

The study further found that more than 2 billion people felt the impacts of climate change-boosted warmth on a daily basis.

"Global exposure peaked on July 10, 2023, when 3.5 billion people worldwide experienced extreme heat at [Climate Shift Index] level 3 or higher," according to Climate Control.

"Well-documented July heat events include those in Mexico, the southern United States, and southern Europe. This global analysis also identifies other regions that experienced extreme July heat altered by climate change — including Florida and the Caribbean, Central America, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of South and Southeast Asia."

Climate Control notes that "thousands of people die from heat-related causes each year," and is urging "adaptation efforts such as heat action plans to reduce risk."

Added the organization: "Heat events with CSI levels 1 through 5 will continue to become more frequent and intense as long as humans continue to burn coal, oil, and natural gas."

