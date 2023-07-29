‘Jugging’ Victim Issues Warning About Tactic Used to Target Her While Running Errands

A woman in Houston, Texas, is warning about a tactic criminals used to steal a large sum of money out of her car while she was running her daily errands.

"Jugging" is a crime trend that has been reported in recent years across the country where a person follows a bank customer leaving a bank or walking away from an ATM and attempts to rob them believing they have large amounts of money in their possession.

On Monday, the woman in Houston was robbed after stopping at two different banks in Tanglewood and then heading to buy groceries at Kroger. She walked back to her car from the store to find the back window of her car smashed with a large amount of cash and documents missing, KHOU-11 reported.

"Folks are getting desperate and people everywhere are hurting and unfortunately some people don’t have a human conscience and they don’t care about other people," the woman told the local news station. “They followed me from place to place.”

The woman said that she first stopped at a Capital One bank for around 20 minutes before heading to Wells Fargo across the street.

"I just didn't think something like that would happen at one in the afternoon," she said, adding that the suspects were caught on video waiting two minutes before they drove up behind her parked car at Kroger’s parking lot.

She continued: "They actually jumped in and pulled a bag out from underneath the driver's side. I didn't have anywhere to put it on me and I didn't want to get out and go into the store with that on me."

Commander Dana Hitzman at the Houston Police Department warned in June about bank jugging and said that the Houston police recently launched a task force to help deal with those crimes.

"They will sit outside typically in vehicles with dark tinted windows, sometimes they will go in the bank and pose as a customer, but they work in teams, they conduct hours of surveillance," Hitzman said of those committing jugging, according to KHOU-11.

Four similar bank jugging cases were reported in January in Mckinney, Texas, where suspects allegedly smashed car windows to steal cash that was inside.

“It is a crime of opportunity taking place all over the country, causing victims to lose huge amounts of money,” police said in a Facebook post about the incidents at the time.





