Judge Will Allow Two Reenactments of 2018 Mass Shooting at Florida School that Killed 17

A Florida judge will allow two reenactments of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 as part of the victims' families civil suit against the former sheriff's deputy they claim failed to stop the shooter.

Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips granted a motion on Wednesday from David Brill, a lawyer for the families and survivors, who says a recorded reenactment of the massacre will prove that ex-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Peterson knew a shooter was inside the Parkland, Fla., school on Feb. 14 but did not intervene.

Peterson, 60, the designated on-campus deputy, was acquitted by a Florida jury last month on criminal charges that he failed to confront the shooter who killed 17 people, including 14 students, and wounded 17 others.

Peterson still faces civil action by the victims' families and the survivors that carry a lower burden of proof.

Phillips also approved a request by Peterson's lawyer, Michael Piper, to conduct his own reenactment at the school.

But the judge indicated that she was not ruling on whether she will allow the reenactments to be played for the jury at the trial.

“That’s for another day,” Phillips said, noting that first she will have to review the recordings and hear arguments on whether they accurately depict what Peterson heard that day.

The civil trial has not yet been scheduled.

The judge ordered that reenactments be completed before summer break ends next month and that residents near the school be warned.

She also asked that they take place on the same or consecutive days.

The reenactments would follow the steps of gunman Nikolas Cruz and Peterson during the attack.

Using weapons identical to Cruz's AR-15-style assault rifle, reenactors would shoot 140 blanks in the same spots where he fired on each floor during the six-minute assault.

Fire alarms also would blare at the same times they did during the 2008 shooting.

At the same time, Peterson reenactors, wearing recording devices, would trace his actions beginning when he rode a golf cart roughly 100 yards from his office to the school building.

Peterson arrived at the school about two minutes after the shooting started.

The families of the victims and survivors believe Peterson should have shot Cruz or at least distracted him until other officers arrived, stopping the carnage.

Peterson has said that echoes from inside the school prevented him from pinpointing where the shots were coming from.

Brill told the judge that the reenactment will show that Peterson knew the shots were emanating from inside the building and that would have caused him to look inside.

“He could hear the cacophony of the gun discharge of a .... rifle that was about 50 yards from his position,” Brill said.

If Peterson had peered inside, Brill said, he would have seen “deceased people, blood, the shooter, the shooter’s jacket that he threw on the floor.”

Piper, Peterson's attorney, discounted the findings of the reenactments, saying they will not accurately portray what his client heard.

Blanks don't sound like bullets, and the direction and angle of Cruz's gun can't be accurately replicated.

“It is going to be impossible for this to be reliable ... evidence,” Piper said. “There are so many variables that cannot be accounted for.”

With the Associated Press