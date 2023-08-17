Judge Who Approved Warrant Against Small-Town Newspaper Had Plowed Into School While on Suspended License for DUI: Report

The police raid on a small Kansas newspaper's offices last week, carried out so authorities could glean how reporters obtained information on a local business owner's DUI charge, was signed off by a judge who was arrested twice herself for intoxicated driving in the span of a year, according to a Wichita Eagle report.

Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, of the 8th Judicial District, was charged at least twice for DUI in two Kansas counties in 2012, including in August that year when she allegedly drove off the road and crashed into a school building while driving then-Magistrate Judge Thomas Ball's vehicle, the newspaper reported.

According to the Eagle, Viar was not supposed to be driving at the time as her license was already suspended for a separate DUI charge she received eight months earlier.

The newspaper's report was published Wednesday, after Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to justify the rare law enforcement raid that Viar approved on the newsroom of the Marion County Record.

Marion police had said the search-and-seizure was necessary because they needed to learn how reporters got ahold of information on a local restauranteur's DUI charge, which authorities have alleged was illegally leaked.

But the weekly newspaper has rejected that claim, offering that they informed police that the information was received through a private social media tip.

Ensey withdrew the search warrant on Tuesday and mandated police to return the materials taken from the Record.

Judge Laura Viar Kansas Eighth Judicial District

According to the Eagle, Viar was first charged with DUI in Coffey County on Jan., 25, 2012 – an incident that was previously unreported.

Viar, at the time, entered a diversion agreement but had trouble following the court-mandated requirements, including that she seek an alcohol and drug evaluation, the Eagle reported. It was unclear whether she ever did.

It's also unknown what came of Viar's second arrest. Records for that incident do not exist in the state's court filing system, according to the Eagle.

Furthermore, it is unclear wether a commission that picked Viar for her current position was aware of her arrests when it selected her, the Eagle reported. Commission members did not return calls from reporters, according to the newspaper.

Viar would have had to disclose her record on her application, the Eagle reported. She did not respond to the newspaper's questions.

“Regarding your question that the judge explain why she signed the warrant, neither the judge nor the court can comment on a pending matter that could come before the court,” Lisa Taylor, spokesperson for the Office of Judicial Administration, told the Eagle in a statement.

The Kansas Office of Disciplinary Administration did not tell the newspaper whether it was aware of Viar's arrests or charges when she was a prosecutor.

“What I can disclose to you is that Judge Viar holds an active law license and has no prior attorney discipline,” Matthew J. Vogelsberg, chief deputy disciplinary administrator for the ODA, told the outlet.

The raid on the Marion County Register last week was widely condemned by free speech and press advocates around the country, who argued law enforcement had violated First Amendment rights while tearing through the newsroom.

Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner of the Record, died a day after the raid, her son told The Messenger, reportedly after experiencing stress "beyond her limits" when police descended on her office.

The Record put out its first edition since the raid on Wednesday with the boldface headline, "Seized … but not silenced."