Judge Tosses Suspected Saudi Bomber’s Confession Because he was Waterboarded, Tortured By CIA

The military judge in charge of the U.S.S. Cole bombing case where 17 U.S. soldiers died in 2000 threw out the confessions from the accused orchestrator, saying they were a product of torture.

Abd al-Rahim al Nashiri is accused of planning the al-Qaeda suicide bombing of the U.S.S. Cole in 2000 in Yemen. Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr, the judge, said the confessions were discarded because Nashiri was waterboarded, deprived of sleep, isolated and threatened with violence.

“Exclusion of such evidence is not without societal costs,” the judge, Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr., wrote in a 50-page decision. “However, permitting the admission of evidence obtained by or derived from torture by the same government that seeks to prosecute and execute the accused may have even greater societal costs.”

The exclusion of the confessions strips the prosecution of a key piece of evidence, forcing them to try to rebuild their case against the 58-year-old Nashiri. The case is the longest-lasting death penalty case at Guantanamo Bay, according to The New York Times.

Whether the confessions are admissible is something both the Justice and Defense Departments have struggled with for years in an attempt to prosecute other al-Qaeda engineers.

Col. Acosta’s decision sets a precedent for other cases and also forces prosecutors to rethink past cases involving other extreme CIA interrogation tactics.

The defense in the case against Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the suspected architect of the 9/11 attacks, is attempting to have Mohammed’s confessions also discarded. His defense said his confessions to orchestrating the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks were a result of the CIA’s yearslong psychological torture tactics.

Nashiri admitted to his involvement in the U.S.S Cole bombing after he was tortured by the CIA, he told the judge. He then recanted his confession.

According to testimony, Nashiri experienced physical and emotional torture at the hands of the CIA’s secret prison network after he was captured in 2002 that spanned from Thailand to Poland, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay. The testimony revealed Nashiri among others was waterboarded, forced to stay in a confined box, suffered rectal abuse and was tormented with a revving drill near his head while he was hooded.

Lawyers and experts said that by the time Nashiri was questioned by federal agents in 2007, he was trained to respond to the interrogator’s questions.

“The government that tortured Mr. al-Nashiri has never been held accountable,” one of Nashiri’s lawyers, Katie Carmon, said. “But today’s ruling is a small step forward as the government loses a critical part of its prosecution.”