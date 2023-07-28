Judge Tosses Subway ‘Fake Tuna’ Suit, Ending Yearslong Saga

A federal judge has thrown out a notorious lawsuit that accused sandwich chain Subway of using a mysterious concoction of "fake tuna" in its subs — a battle that has raged since the federal class action suit was first filed in 2020, Courthouse News Service reported.



Subway now wants more than $600,000 in legal fees from the plaintiffs after it spent years fighting the doomed lawsuit.



Mark Goodman, a Baker McKenzie attorney who represented the fast food chain, said he had called on the judge to sanction the plaintiffs' lawyers — the first time he's done so in his 30-year-plus career — because the attorneys knew from the start they had no evidence that Subway was using fake meat.



The lawsuit, filed by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, sought to prove that Subway was using a filler product in its tuna sandwiches rather than authentic meat.



"In truth, the products do not contain tuna as ingredient," the complaint read. "On the contrary, the filling in the products has no scintilla of tuna at all."



A June 2021 New York Times investigation initially appeared to support the plaintiff's claims. A reporter sent samples to a lab, which said it found no identifiable tuna DNA in the substance, meaning it was either heavily processed or used an entirely different ingredient.



But the Times admitted that DNA can become damaged during the cooking process and that Subway would have little reason to intentionally mislead consumers.



Goodman confirmed at this week's hearings that Subway's tuna is cooked and processed at relatively high temperatures, wiping the tuna's DNA of all identifiable qualities.



Subway has roughly 37,000 franchised locations across more than 100 countries, according to Bloomberg. That includes 20,000 locations in the U.S. alone, beating out McDonald's.



Earlier iterations of the claim were whittled down after the court learned that Dhanowa had never actually purchased a tuna sandwich from the chain.



A judge has killed a class action suit that alleged that Subway was using "fake tuna" in its tuna fish sandwiches. London England, May 2023. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The latest version accused Subway only of offering a product that was "not 100% tuna," but the remaining plaintiff, Amin, asked to dismiss the suit due to a debilitating pregnancy.



She initially asked the court to leave open the possibility that the case could be refiled but eventually agreed to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, meaning it can no longer circulate through the courts.



An attorney representing the plaintiffs, Jeffrey Lamb, appeared remorseful about his handling of the case but said it had never been his intention to mislead anyone.



"I’m embarrassed at some of the lawyering in this case," Lamb said at the hearing. "If I could do things over, I would change that."



Subway continues to maintain it uses "100% real, wild-caught tuna" in its products.



U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar has yet to make a final decision about whether to follow through with the sanctions, but added: "I happen to like tuna."