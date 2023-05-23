Judge Tosses Shareholder Cheating Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

A federal judge has reportedly tossed a lawsuit against Elon Musk that claimed he cheated Twitter shareholders in the process of purchasing the company last year.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the suit, according to Reuters, because they didn't challenge the fairness of the actual deal, just "wrongs associated with" it.
Plaintiff William Heresniak, a shareholder, was attempting to build a class action around Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company last year.
The judge found Heresniak did not show that Musk's belated disclosure of a 9.2% stake in Twitter caused harm to shareholders, nor were they harmed by the deal's closing taking longer than planned.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- What’s next for Elon Musk vs. Twitter? Lawyers break down the latest ruling and who it favors.
- Elon Musk bets the farm: How the billionaire’s Twitter buy could blow back on Tesla
- Elon Musk Invites Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Relaunch His Show on Twitter
- Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO
Earlier this month, Musk named a former NBCUniversal ad executive as Twitter’s new CEO.
Musk spent the months after he bought Twitter slashing staff and cutting costs. The value of the company has plunged as major advertisers pulled back on ad buys.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews