Judge Throws Book at Jan. 6 Rioter: ‘You’re Not the Victim’ Here

A federal judge sharply criticized an angry, remorseless participant in the breaching of the Capitol before sentencing her to six years in prison.

Florida music teacher Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, unleashed a startling 15-minute tirade before her sentencing against the media, prosecutors and the federal government, insisting she did nothing wrong.

"You're not the victim' here, U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Amit Mehta scolded her in his courtroom Friday before imposing the 72-month term for seven felonies.

Southard-Rumsey, who yet again characterized her actions as patriotic in her statement in court, was convicted of repeatedly assaulting and resisting police — and screaming vulgarities at them outside the House chamber even as members were hiding inside in fear for their lives

“There’s nothing patriotic about what you did," snapped Mehta, who added a "terrorism enhancement" to her sentence, CBS News reported.

"You hurt people. You scared people. You terrorized members of Congress. You were a one-person wrecking ball," he said in comments reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney.

“You’re not the victim," Mehta emphasized. "Those police officers, they get to wear the label of patriot. Not you.”

Mehta added: “Apparently my history classes were different from yours. The country fought a revolution to establish democracy, not tear it down.”

According to evidence presented at her trial Southard-Rumsey "amplified calls for revolution," demanded the "abolition" of the Democratic Party and called for "hanging" Donald Trump opponents, whom she called "traitors" on social media.

She was found guilty of three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, three counts of civil disorder, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, all felonies.

Mehta ordered 36 months of supervised release when her prison term ends, and restitution of $2,000 to help pay for damages to the Capitol.