Judge Throws Book at Jan. 6 Rioter: ‘You’re Not the Victim’ Here
'There's nothing patriotic about what you did,' judge scolds Audry Ann Southard-Rumsey, who was sentenced to 6 years in prison for 7 felonies in Capitol breach
A federal judge sharply criticized an angry, remorseless participant in the breaching of the Capitol before sentencing her to six years in prison.
Florida music teacher Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, unleashed a startling 15-minute tirade before her sentencing against the media, prosecutors and the federal government, insisting she did nothing wrong.
"You're not the victim' here, U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Amit Mehta scolded her in his courtroom Friday before imposing the 72-month term for seven felonies.
Southard-Rumsey, who yet again characterized her actions as patriotic in her statement in court, was convicted of repeatedly assaulting and resisting police — and screaming vulgarities at them outside the House chamber even as members were hiding inside in fear for their lives
- Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment: A Political Scheme to Influence the Next Election
- Former Trump Aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, who Gave Bombshell Testimony in Jan. 6 Hearing, has Book Deal
- How Trump Got Here: A Timeline From the 2020 Election to Jan. 6 to Yet Another Potential Indictment
- The Jan. 6 committee’s final report says some key questions remain unanswered. Here are 8 of them.
“There’s nothing patriotic about what you did," snapped Mehta, who added a "terrorism enhancement" to her sentence, CBS News reported.
"You hurt people. You scared people. You terrorized members of Congress. You were a one-person wrecking ball," he said in comments reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney.
“You’re not the victim," Mehta emphasized. "Those police officers, they get to wear the label of patriot. Not you.”
Mehta added: “Apparently my history classes were different from yours. The country fought a revolution to establish democracy, not tear it down.”
According to evidence presented at her trial Southard-Rumsey "amplified calls for revolution," demanded the "abolition" of the Democratic Party and called for "hanging" Donald Trump opponents, whom she called "traitors" on social media.
She was found guilty of three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, three counts of civil disorder, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, all felonies.
Mehta ordered 36 months of supervised release when her prison term ends, and restitution of $2,000 to help pay for damages to the Capitol.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews