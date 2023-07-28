Judge Releases Three Members of ‘Newburgh Four’, Slams FBI Saying Men Were Sentenced for Crimes They ‘Never Remotely Contemplated’
'The real lead conspirator was the United States' the judge said in her ruling
A federal judge has ordered three men convicted in a New York terrorism sting released after calling their lengthy sentences “unduly harsh and unjust” and decried the FBI's role in the case.
Onta Williams, David Williams and Laguerre Payen — three of the men known as the “Newburgh Four" — were “hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a scheme driven by overzealous FBI agents and a dodgy informant, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in her ruling Thursday.
“The real lead conspirator was the United States,” McMahon wrote in granting the men's request for compassionate release.
The judge said Thursday, “the sentence was the product of a fictitious plot to do things that these men had never remotely contemplated, and that were never going to happen.”
- New Jersey Political Consultant Who Paid Hitmen $15,000 to Murder ‘Lifelong Friend’ Sentenced to 24 Years
- Former FBI Analyst Sentenced to Prison for Keeping Classified Docs in Bathroom
- FBI Analyst Who Hoarded Classified Documents at Home Gets Four Years Behind Bars
- Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Three Life Sentences in Prison for Murdering Her Two Children
- Four Kids Rescued From Jungle Were Fleeing FARC-Linked Rebels, Dad Says
Prosecutors had accused the men of spending months scouting targets and securing what they thought were explosives and a surface-to-air missile, aiming to shoot down planes at the Air National Guard base in Newburgh, New York, and blow up synagogues in the Bronx.
The men’s lawyers soon raised questions about entrapment by an FBI informant, but that didn’t sway the jury.
The U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI declined to comment on the judge’s decision.
Citing concerns for the men's health and her own qualms about the case, McMahon cut the 25-year mandatory minimum sentences she imposed on them in 2011 to time served plus 90 days.
The extra 90 days are to allow representatives for the men to set up services and housing for them before their release.
The fourth man, James Cromitie, wasn't part of the release request.
His lawyer plans to speak with him about pursuing similar action on his behalf.
The four were arrested in 2009, during a period of heightened public and law enforcement concern about the threat of terror strikes hatched within the U.S. by supporters of foreign extremists.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
