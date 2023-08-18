Judge Overseeing Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger’s Case Urged to Move Forward with Trial - The Messenger
Judge Overseeing Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger’s Case Urged to Move Forward with Trial

The prosecutor argued the defense's latest request to delay the trial is just an attempt to buy more time

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
An Idaho prosecutor in Bryan Kohberger's case has asked the judge to deny the quadruple murder suspect's second request to delay proceedings, arguing that the defense is trying to "grind the litigation in this matter to a halt" to buy more time.

In a sealed affidavit, defense attorney Anne Taylor cited alleged juror bias and statements of the court during the jury selection process in a request to stay the court proceedings.

Fox News reports that Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed an objection to Judge John Judge, writing that the trial should not be delayed because Taylor's arguments are not within the scope of the law.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court.
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court.Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images

"The court should decline to indulge the Defendant's already-stated intention to buy more time to engage in various litigation strategies," Thompson concluded.

The court is expected to hear oral arguments on the issue today.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. The 28-year-old exercised his right to stand silent, and the judge entered not-guilty pleas to the five charges on Kohbeger's behalf.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 2, with prosecutors saying they intend to seek the death penalty for Kohberger.

