Judge Orders YouTuber to Read Defamation Sentence on Channel Every Week

A Spanish court has ordered Daniel Santomé, known by his online alias 'Dalas Review', to announce his defamation conviction on a weekly basis via his YouTube channel. This follows his guilty verdict for defaming his ex-girlfriend's father through his online platform.

With an impressive subscriber base of nearly 11 million on YouTube, Santomé has been ordered to compensate his ex-partner's father with damages amounting to roughly $13,000. Additionally, he must delete all videos containing defamatory comments about the man, reports Spanish newspaper elDiario.

Santomé allegedly referred to his ex's father as an "abuser" among other accusations in nine of his YouTube videos. His ex-girlfriend, María Rubio, also a YouTuber known as 'Miare’s Project,' was drawn into the drama as Santomé branded her family "criminals." He went further, calling her father a "sick coward" who "attacks defenseless women in public."

The former couple had been fighting publicly about ownership of their dog, Argo, which has been granted to Santomé.

In court, Santomé argued his speech was protected. However, the judge ruled that his significant social influence and popularity escalated the seriousness of the situation. The judge deemed the term "abuser" as inappropriate, particularly given the ongoing crisis of violence against women.

As per elDiario, Santomé must publicly declare his sentence on his channel "in the same tone" weekly for a month, and he is prohibited from deleting the videos for six months. Santomé still has the right to appeal this sentence.