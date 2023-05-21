Judge Orders Giuliani to Reveal His Net Worth in Defamation Suit

A federal judge on Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over details of his financial status and net worth to mother and daughter poll worker plaintiffs in a defamation suit linked to rigged election lies.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell also attacked Giuliani’s failure to produce emails and other records relevant to the action filed against him by two Georgia poll workers as a “murky mess,” Politico reported.

Plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss allege that Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, defamed them by falsely accusing the duo of election fraud as poll workers in Fulton County, Georgia.

Giuliani has been recorded on video accusing the women of introducing suitcases of illegal votes while working as ballot counters in Atlanta.

Giuliani's accusations, picked up by right-wing media, led to repeated online harassment and threats against the women, and one of them had to leave her home on the advice of the FBI, Politico has reported.

One America News Network, its owners and Washington correspondent were also initially named as defendants in the suit, but were dropped after OAN settled last year with the women in an undisclosed agreement.

Giuliani had recently claimed in court papers he could not perform document and email searches stored in a database, according to Politico, because it would cost $320,000 and he couldn’t afford it.

Rudy Giuliani talks to members of the press before he leaves U.S. District Court on May 19 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The judge said that because of Giuliani’s “claim of poverty,” the plaintiffs should know his actual financial situation – including payments related to his divorce from third wife Judith Nathan.

“I think that would be pertinent to evaluating his financial net worth,” Howell said, according to Politico.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, reportedly told the court: “There’s nothing I want to hide. I’d like them to see everything. … Not being perfect doesn’t mean you’re deleting things. I don’t delete things.”

After the hearing, Politico reports, Giuliani declined comment on the hearing’s proceedings.

“I don’t comment on discovery disputes,” he said.

The women testified about their frightening harassment experiences amid a campaign of false claims of fraud and a rigged election before the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Moss delivered a tearful, heart-wrenching testimony as she described how being unfairly targeted devastated her family.

“It’s turned my life upside down,” Moss said. “I don’t want anyone knowing my name. I don’t want to go anywhere with my mom. I don’t go to the grocery store at all. I just don’t do anything anymore.”

Freeman told the Jan. 6 panel: “There is nowhere I feel safe. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?”