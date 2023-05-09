A Delaware judge recently dismissed a lawsuit filed by Block Inc shareholders seeking to hold Jack Dorsey and other board members responsible for the company's acquisition of Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal.
Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court determined that while Dorsey and the other Block directors made "a poor business decision," it is perfectly legal to spend money on ill-advised choices.Since McCormick found nothing illegal and could not "presume bad faith based solely on the merits of the deal," the lawsuit was dismissed.
Dorsey, who co-founded Block as well as Twitter, reportedly spearheaded the push to purchase Tidal. Several concerns were raised about the acquisition, including Tidal's lack of profitability and its reliance on a $50 million loan from Jay-Z to stay afloat.
Despite these concerns, the sale was approved, and in March 2021, Block paid $237.3 million for an 86.2% stake in Tidal. Shareholders were understandably unhappy with the deal and hoped to hold Dorsey and other board members financially and legally accountable.
However, McCormick clarified that the board was within their rights to make the purchase, even if it was a poor decision that squandered millions of dollars.
