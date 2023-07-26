Judge Denies Tree of Life Gunman’s Request to Dig Up His Father’s Remains to Prove Paternity

A federal judge has denied a motion filed by defense attorneys representing the Tree of Life shooter asking the court to dig up the remains of the gunman's father to confirm paternity.
Defense lawyers filed the motion this week in an effort to establish that Robert Bowers has a family history of mental illness, namely schizophrenia.
Bowers' father died by suicide in 1979, the night before he was due in court for a his rape trial.
Prosecutors suggested there may be some doubt about Bowers' true parentage, reported WTAE.
"Given the late filing and inevitable delay that will result from the relief requested by way of the motion at issue, the court hereby denies the motion as untimely," U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville wrote in his decision Wednesday.
Bowers' lawyers are offering Bowers' troubled family history as a mitigating factor as jurors weigh whether to sentence him to the death penalty or life in prison for killing 11 Jewish worshipers at the Jewish center in Pittsburgh.
Bowers’ attorneys have spotlighted his upbringing but also a genetic predisposition to illness as a mitigating factor for the death penalty.
Federal prosecutors opposed the motion arguing that Bowers’ paternity is tangential and not central to the issues of the case and the request is untimely and threatens to delay the trial.
They also argued that the federal court does not have jurisdiction over “disinterment" and "exhumation of bodies.”
