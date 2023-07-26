Judge Denies Tree of Life Gunman’s Request to Dig Up His Father’s Remains to Prove Paternity - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Judge Denies Tree of Life Gunman’s Request to Dig Up His Father’s Remains to Prove Paternity

Defense lawyers are trying to establish that Robert Bowers has a family history of mental illness

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Robert Bowers faces the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

A federal judge has denied a motion filed by defense attorneys representing the Tree of Life shooter asking the court to dig up the remains of the gunman's father to confirm paternity. 

Defense lawyers filed the motion this week in an effort to establish that Robert Bowers has a family history of mental illness, namely schizophrenia.

Bowers' father died by suicide in 1979, the night before he was due in court for a his rape trial.

Prosecutors suggested there may be some doubt about Bowers' true parentage, reported WTAE.

Read More

"Given the late filing and inevitable delay that will result from the relief requested by way of the motion at issue, the court hereby denies the motion as untimely," U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville wrote in his decision Wednesday.

Bowers' lawyers are offering Bowers' troubled family history as a mitigating factor as jurors weigh whether to sentence him to the death penalty or life in prison for killing 11 Jewish worshipers at the Jewish center in Pittsburgh.

Bowers’ attorneys have spotlighted his upbringing but also a genetic predisposition to illness as a mitigating factor for the death penalty. 

Federal prosecutors opposed the motion arguing that Bowers’ paternity is tangential and not central to the issues of the case and the request is untimely and threatens to delay the trial.

They also argued that the federal court does not have jurisdiction over “disinterment" and "exhumation of bodies.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.